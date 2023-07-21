For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A frontal boundary has formed north of The Basin as more clouds with a very slight relief in the heat will be the big story today. However, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects many to reach well into the 90’s and triple digits, still above normal for this time of year. Some thundershowers are possible in far-northern areas of West Texas and in the mountainous terrain as winds will primarily become more from the east than in days past with relatively high humidity, but winds will still come from the south from time to time which will supply the heat. As the cool front sags southward this weekend, chances for rain will slightly increase as more and more areas will fail to reach the triple digits.