For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. The Basin will likely experience another day of near-normal temperatures with high temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 90’s and more than 100 degrees for some areas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is also tracking the less breezy conditions. Rain chances are once again beginning to lower as despite some clouds over the next few days, this Father’s Day Weekend will be seasonably warm and mostly rainfree.