For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Another day of relatively muggy weather will be the big story Basinwide as with the passing clouds, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects above-normal temperatures because of southerly winds taking hold. However, the pretty warm and humid air may eventually lead to thunderstorm activity later today. Before the rain, temperatures will likely reach the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s. Then, a strong cold front will eventually push the thunderstorms eastward as despite some rain and wet snow showers departing early tomorrow, some clouds will linger throughout the day with much lower temperatures.