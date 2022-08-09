For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Temperatures will continue to be close to normal for this time of year because of some passing clouds and relatively high humidity. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts a slight chance of storms in parts of the region today, keeping high temperatures in the 90’s for many. Those southeasterly winds will be strong at times and continuously bringing in some moisture across The Basin this week.