Despite temperatures continuing to rebound from the past few days, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects humid air to remain, especially in the eastern half of West Texas. Along with some passing clouds with a few isolated thunderstorms possible in The Trans-Pecos, temperatures will rise into the 70's and 80's as northerly winds will also rise a bit. The seasonably muggy trend will continue through tomorrow as chances of rain will still be possible as some clouds will linger around.