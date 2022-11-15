For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Morning temperatures in the 20’s, 30’s, and low 40’s will dominate much of West Texas this morning, seasonably cold for this time of year. Those high temperatures however will likely still be a bit below normal and because of northerly winds taking hold, high temperatures will be even lower with clouds on the increase. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to struggle to reach the upper 40’s and the 50’s this afternoon. Rainfall and wintry precipitation will likely elude the viewing area with the colder air despite mostly cloudy skies making it a bit gloomy still by tomorrow.