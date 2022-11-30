For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A cold front has lowered temperatures in parts of West Texas in excess of 40 degrees from yesterday afternoon into this morning. With those winds having switched from the northeast, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to not rise too much at all this afternoon. Temperatures will range from the 40’s in northern areas to the 60’s in southern areas as despite an increase in clouds later today, enough dry air will hinder any chances of rain or snow. Despite cold air tonight, tomorrow will warm up more than today.