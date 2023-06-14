For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite some thin cloud coverage across West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects even hotter air this afternoon as westerly winds will dry out the atmosphere even more for most. Along with these conditions, fire weather concerns will increase, especially as temperatures skyrocket into the 90’s and triple digits for many. While far northeastern areas of western Texas will eventually start to cool off slightly and become more humid in the coming days ahead, almost all Basin areas will remain relatively hot and dry before then.