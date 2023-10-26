For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Higher pressure aloft in the atmosphere has allowed for more-stable weather conditions to return Basinwide as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts that the sunnier skies will lead to higher temperatures close to normal. Despite a few passing clouds, plenty of sunshine will allow temperatures to reach the 70’s, 80’s, and close to the low 90’s near The Rio Grande. The easterly component in those winds will keep conditions a little bit humid and not as warm as what conditions could be otherwise despite some southwesterly winds warming things up while drying things out a little bit more than yesterday. The mostly sunny, relatively warm, relatively dry, and breezy trend will continue in the short term before another cold front arrives late this weekend.