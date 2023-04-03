For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s the second morning in a row where temperatures are starting off higher than the last for many in The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the mostly sunny and warm trend to ensue this afternoon. Persistent southwesterly winds will allow temperatures to skyrocket this afternoon to as much as 10 degrees or move above normal for this time of year with many reaching the high 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s. Despite the rainfree trend continuing for the next few days, a weather pattern change will start to slowly bring in cooler air with higher chances for blowing dust and rapidly-spreading fires.