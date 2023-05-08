For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Along with the mostly clear skies Basinwide, temperatures are starting off above normal as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects southwesterly winds to warm things up to summerlike criteria this afternoon. Most areas will reach the upper 80’s and 90’s with a few areas in The Trans Pecos and The Rio Grande reaching close to if not slightly above the century mark. While conditions will be rainfree today and the first half of tomorrow with very warm air ensuing, the atmosphere will slowly become more humid as southeasterly winds return.