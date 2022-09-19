For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Skies will mostly be clear of clouds for most of The Basin today despite the humid and breezy conditions. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects morning temperatures from the upper 50’s to the lower 70’s to rise into the 80’s and the lower 90’s this afternoon, a couple degrees above normal for this time of year. Eventually, this late summer warmth, combined with the breezy and humid conditions, may produce some isolated storms in western areas in the coming days.