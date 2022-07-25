For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to remain a little bit above normal with still, mostly rainfree conditions Basinwide. High temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 90’s and lower triple digits for many with much more sunshine than clouds this afternoon. However, southeasterly winds will slowly start to bring in some more clouds and moisture in the coming days.