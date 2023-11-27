For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects clouds to linger around The Basin with below-normal temperatures as well. Despite a few rain showers around The Big Bend region, most will be free from rain as drier air will seep into the atmosphere as temperatures will eventually reach the high 40’s, 50’s, and low 60’s. Winds will subtly switch from the east then more from the south throughout the day. As a high pressure system builds to the northeast of West Texas in the short term, slightly clearer skies with higher temperatures will be the result with more-persistent southwesterly winds.