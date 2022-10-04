For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Skies are becoming more on the clear side of things and thanks to lighter winds and even drier air Basinwide, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to bottom out in the 40’s, the 50’s, and the low 60’s. The mostly clear skies and dry air will then allow temperatures to rapidly rise throughout the day into the 70’s and the 80’s for most areas. Rainfall has not been the big story as of late as this trend will likely continue throughout the week ahead despite western areas more likely to seeing rain ahead.