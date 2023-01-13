For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the dry weather, the slightly above-normal afternoon temperatures, and the breezy conditions to continue for many across The Basin. Despite around-freezing temperatures, afternoon temperatures will be higher than yesterday, reaching the high 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s with more sunshine than clouds. While it will be a breezy day, winds won’t be quite as persistently strong as days past. However, with temperatures remaining above normal ahead, winds will likely pick back up as many will still be rainfree for the short term.