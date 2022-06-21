For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Yesterday’s isolated storms in the western half of The Basin have since dissipated as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the leftover humidity, the breezy conditions, and the mild conditions. By this afternoon, temperatures will rise into the upper 90’s and above the century mark for a few areas. Skies will be slightly clearer with drier air than yesterday as chances of rain will remain very spotty and few and far between for at least the next few days.