A high pressure system northeast of West Texas has replaced the tropical system that has brought the muggy conditions inbound as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts even more sunshine this afternoon to heat things up even more. Despite a few puffy clouds forming later today, most will remain free from rain as temperatures will rise into the high 80's, 90's, and lower triple digits. South-southwesterly winds in The Trans Pecos will heat things up and dry things out as south-southeasterly will predominantly ensue throughout the rest of the viewing area. The sunnier, hotter, and drier trend will continue to win out through the weekend. Chances of rain will be low and localized.