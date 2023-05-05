For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. With very few clouds across the West Texas skies, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips more sunny skies throughout the afternoon and as a result, temperatures will start to rebound a bit. Rain will be very few and far between as temperatures will eventually soar into the high 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. Along with slightly more clouds this weekend, some moisture in the atmosphere will linger around as temperatures will be a little bit above normal. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible but very spotty.