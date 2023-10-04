For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects severe thunderstorms to strike for many in West Texas this afternoon. With not much rain activity this morning, some sunshine will initially warm things up into the upper 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s before most storms re-form this afternoon. Threats will include some bursts of heavy rain, large hailstones, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts. As a cold front pushes the unstable pulse of energy in the atmosphere to the southeast, southeasterly winds will start to switch more from the west in The Trans Pecos and more from the northeast in The Basin. As a result, sunnier skies, slightly lower temperatures, and drier air will envelop much of the region tomorrow afternoon with rain activity confined to southeastern areas.