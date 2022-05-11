For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Humid conditions will continue to elevate the risk of storms for today as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects many areas across West Texas to have temperatures reach a bit above normal this afternoon in the mid-to-upper 80’s to the low-to-mid 90’s. Skies will be cloudier and winds will be strong as this trend will continue into tomorrow.
Don't Miss
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter