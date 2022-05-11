For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Humid conditions will continue to elevate the risk of storms for today as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects many areas across West Texas to have temperatures reach a bit above normal this afternoon in the mid-to-upper 80’s to the low-to-mid 90’s. Skies will be cloudier and winds will be strong as this trend will continue into tomorrow.