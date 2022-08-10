For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It was a stormy day for some in The Basin yesterday as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects some more isolated storms to fire off later today. As a result, high temperatures will struggle to even reach near normal in the 90’s for many. These storms may produce localized flash flooding and strong winds at times this afternoon. However, rain chances will slowly start to decrease later this week.