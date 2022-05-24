For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the humid conditions across West Texas, but most rain showers have either dissipated or moved off to the east. By this afternoon, despite a chance of storms in localized areas, more sunshine will come back across most of the region with high temperatures slightly below normal in the 80’s and lower 90’s. The drier and breezy trend will continue for at least the next few days, especially starting tomorrow.