For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Morning temperatures in the upper 30’s, 40’s, and 50’s are starting off way above normal for this time of year because of southwesterly winds continuing Basinwide. After temperatures rise into the upper 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s this afternoon, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts some rain showers to move on through from southwest to northeast later today. Winds will switch more from the west as showers quickly depart as soon as they hit many areas with temperatures remaining above normal despite a slight cooldown with an uptick in winds.