We broke a high temperature record yesterday, and while it’s not quite as hot today, we’ve got more chances to break more records this week!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Chase Menendez
Posted:
Updated:
We broke a high temperature record yesterday, and while it’s not quite as hot today, we’ve got more chances to break more records this week!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now