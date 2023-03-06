For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite the increase in clouds across much of The Basin throughout the day, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a surge in temperatures because of southwesterly winds not only keeping things warm, but also relatively dry. Along with the partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will reach the high 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s this afternoon. As more clouds continue to move through by tomorrow, easterly winds will still keep things pretty mild, but they will start to bring in cooler air with more moisture across the region.