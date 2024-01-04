For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Unstable conditions northwest of The Basin will usher in the brief return of clouds with slightly higher rain chances and as a result, slightly lower high temperatures. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects heavier rain showers to briefly move through Southeast New Mexico and along the northern fringes of West Texas. Temperatures will be slightly below normal this afternoon with many reaching the upper 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s. Southeasterly winds will supply the relatively humid air, but southwesterly winds later in the day will eventually dry things out as the low pressure system starts to depart. Clearer skies will be accompanied with some dust in the sky tomorrow as westerly winds will pick up even more, bringing in dry air.