For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. High temperatures will take a little bit of a dip across The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects not only a slight uptick in cloud coverage today, but also, the slight uptick in rain coverage. More areas may experience some very isolated Monsoonal thunderstorm activity today as temperatures will reach the upper 90’s and lower triple digits. Winds will switch more from the southeast across the region, gradually bringing in more moisture in the atmosphere. As more unstable atmospheric conditions develop in the next couple of days, slightly more-widespread thunderstorm activity will be the big story as high temperatures will lower and humidity will rise.