A broad area of high pressure will likely inhibit rain from falling as despite some increase in clouds, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a lot of sunshine to still heat things up. Many will reach the upper 90's and lower triple digits as southeasterly winds will provide the warming of the atmosphere, but also, the low-level moisture around. With a frontal boundary forming to the north of The Basin moving southward tomorrow, some rain activity with more clouds will lower high temperatures a bit more as this trend will continue through the first half of the weekend.