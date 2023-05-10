For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. With low pressure to the west and high pressure to the east of West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts a more-steady flow of moisture to not only increase chances for much-needed rainfall, but also, to lower temperatures. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will lead to some isolated thunderstorms in the Trans Pecos, the far-northern reaches of The Basin, and areas closer to The Rio Grande. As a result of the muggier conditions, temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s. Temperatures will remain close to normal with humid conditions persisting in the next few days as southerly winds take hold.