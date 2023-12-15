For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Unsettled weather is slowly starting to drift east of West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights rain and fog being replaced with pleasant weather. Along with the rain and even some wet snow showers moving east of the region, sunshine will return in full force with below-normal high temperatures in the high 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s. The atmosphere will remain humid, but will slowly dry out today. Northeasterly winds to start transitioning to southeasterly winds this afternoon will be a signal that the sunnier, slightly milder, and drier air will eventually win out by this weekend.