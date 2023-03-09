For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the gloomy weather moving from east to west across The Basin as some light rain, cloudy skies, lower temperatures, persistent southeasterly winds, and more humid air will be the big story for most of the region to start. Southwest of The Trans Pecos will still become more cloudy and humid with temperatures struggling to rise well into the 60’s, 70’s, and lower 80’s while northeastern areas will likely be a little bit cooler. The misty weather will start to depart overnight into early tomorrow as fog may be an issue before more-brisk air returns later tomorrow.