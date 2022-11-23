For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects morning temperatures a bit above normal across West Texas as temperatures in the upper 30’s, 40’s, and low 50’s will be accompanied by some clouds. Not only that, winds will increase from the southwest as those temperatures will be mild. While temperatures will reach the high 50’s, 60’s, and lower 70’s, northwest winds will cool off things later. Despite cooler air for Thanksgiving Day, skies will be clearer and chances of rain will be low. However, winter weather arrives after Thanksgiving.