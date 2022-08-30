For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A few storms later yesterday have somewhat dissipated or moved out of The Basin this morning, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips another chance of storms this afternoon. High temperatures will be much lower than yesterday as more areas will fail to reach the 80-degree mark with mostly cloudy skies and strong wind gusts at times. This trend will still be prevalent tomorrow, but storms may be a bit weaker after tomorrow.