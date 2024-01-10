For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights how higher pressure in the atmosphere will move to the northeast of West Texas, ushering in that clockwise southerly flow of winds. In conjunction with only some afternoon wispy clouds approaching from the southwest, higher afternoon temperatures will be the result with many reaching above-normal criteria in the upper 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s. Winds will remain more from the west in The Trans Pecos with even drier air than days past, as southerly winds in The Basin will separate the higher humidity to the east. More thin clouds will approach the region with one more day of milder air tomorrow before an Arctic cold air-mass marches its way south closer to the weekend.