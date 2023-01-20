For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Temperatures are close to the freezing mark to start with mostly clear skies, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a warmer and more-breezy day today than yesterday. As southwesterly winds pick up, temperatures will rise into the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s for many. Despite the dry trend continuing into tomorrow, stronger winds will eventually switch from the northwest and cool things down as a result. Despite some passing clouds at times, skies will generally be mostly clear of clouds.