For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A high pressure system to the northeast of West Texas will continue to limit rain despite some passing clouds from the west as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects higher temperatures because of stronger southerly winds. Clouds will dominate areas south of I-20 while areas to the north will be a bit sunnier this afternoon as all areas will remain free from rain. Temperatures will eventually reach the upper 50’s, 60’s, and near the low 70’s by The Big Bend region. Despite more-humid air anywhere east of The Trans Pecos, plenty of stable air will inhibit rain from falling, but as a low pressure system quickly develops to the east of The Basin tomorrow, temperatures will briefly rise even more with dusty wind gusts.