For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Late-winter-like temperatures have returned across The Basin with many areas starting off in the 30’s and lower 40’s. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects those temperatures to rise into the 60’s and 70’s, which is close to 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Those conditions remain dry for today with much lighter winds…for now.