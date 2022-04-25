For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects most morning showers and storms to move off to the east by the afternoon as high temperatures will struggle to reach into the 60’s and lower 80’s Basinwide. A mix of clouds and sun with gusty conditions will be the big story not just for today, but also for tomorrow as the below-normal temperature trend will continue.