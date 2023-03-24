For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Mild air and still strong winds will be the big story today as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects mostly sunny skies with comfortable air. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and low 80’s with westerly winds keeping temperatures close to normal with still relatively dry air. However, winds will then switch more from the southwest by tomorrow with warmer air as conditions will remain mostly dry.