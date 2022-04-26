For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a seasonably cool morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 30’s to the mid 50’s this morning across The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects high temperatures to struggle to reach the 70’s and lower 80’s this afternoon. Despite some clouds this morning, rainfall chances remain low as conditions will eventually warm up significantly and clear out later this week after some storms for tomorrow.