Along with thicker passing clouds, some sunshine will still grace the skies of West Texas today as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects slightly warmer air at the cost of higher humidity and more-persistent south-southeasterly winds. Temperatures will eventually reach the high 50's, 60's, and lower 70's, above normal for this time of year once again. Stable air will slowly become more unstable as conditions become more humid in the atmosphere in the short term, but rain will likely not fall for most until later tomorrow. Muggier conditions will ensue as temperatures will remain above normal.