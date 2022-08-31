For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Isolated storms this morning will also be the big story for many in The Basin this afternoon and because of that, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects high temperatures to struggle to reach the upper 70’s and the low-to-mid 80’s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, keeping high temperatures as much as 10 degrees or more below normal. Despite conditions becoming slightly less rainy overnight and into tomorrow, temperatures will continue to be on the milder side of things.