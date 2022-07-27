For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Higher humidity has led to a slight increase in clouds across West Texas, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects slightly above-normal high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90’s and lower triple digits. Conditions will be breezy at times as storms that form will mostly be confined to the higher elevations for the next couple of days.
