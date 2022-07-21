For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite the slight increase in cloud coverage for the past 24 hours with strong wind gusts, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects low chances of rainfall and above-normal high temperatures to continue Basinwide. High temperatures may exceed 100 degrees for some as any storms will mostly remain very localized. Along with strong wind gusts at times, this summer-like trend is likely to continue for the next few days with eventually, clearer skies and even drier conditions ensuing.