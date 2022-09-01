For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. An abundant amount of clouds and moisture in the atmosphere has knocked temperatures back into the 60’s and 70’s this morning. Not only that, some areas are seeing some rain as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects showers and rumbles of thunder throughout some parts of West Texas today. Many areas will fail to reach the 80’s with many areas only reaching the mid-to-upper 70’s. Despite another slight chance of showers with mild air tomorrow, conditions may slowly start to dry out for Labor Day weekend.