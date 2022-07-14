For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Isolated storms cooled things off a little bit yesterday as despite lower chances of rain today, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects only slightly above-normal high temperatures in the 90’s and lower triple digits Basinwide. Skies will be partly cloudy today but as skies slowly clear out a bit more for tomorrow, a slight temperature rebound will be on its way for some areas.