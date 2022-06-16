For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a seasonably mild and humid morning across West Texas as some clouds will give way to a bit more sunshine throughout the day. The seasonably very warm and sunny conditions will spark up a few isolated storms, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects most eastern areas to stay dry. High temperatures will end up in the mid-to-upper 90’s and lower triple digits for many as this trend will likely continue at least for the next few days.
