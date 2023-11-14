For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights how most of the rain activity has pushed off to the east of West Texas, but some clouds will linger around today. Temperatures will eventually reach the high 50’s, 60’s, and lower 70’s as the humidity will eventually drop a bit later on. While westerly winds aloft will push most of the unsettled weather to the east, southerly winds at the surface will keep things relatively humid. Western areas of The Trans Pecos will begin to dry out considerably in the coming days, then areas in The Basin will experience that as well with stronger southwesterly winds.