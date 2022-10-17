For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Strong thunderstorms have approached The Midland-Odessa area during the morning commute as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more rainfall across The Basin today with well-below-normal high temperatures. Many areas will struggle to reach the mid-to-upper 50’s as these high temperatures will be as much as 20 degrees below normal for many with some not being this cool since the winter! Despite rain becomes less likely closer towards tomorrow, chilly mornings will give way to cool afternoons before a big warmup returns later this week.